Solar Technician (Harare)

Job Description

The ideal candidate will be responsible for conducting feasibility assessments, designing & developing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and implementing solar energy projects overseeing installations, and providing technical support throughout the project lifecycle.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design solar PV systems based on client specifications, site conditions, and energy requirements.

Perform detailed system sizing, energy production modelling, and financial analysis.

Conduct site assessments to evaluate solar potential and feasibility.

Collaborate with project managers, electrical engineers, and installation teams to ensure seamless project execution.

Prepare technical documentation, drawings, and specifications for permitting and construction.

Ensure compliance with regulatory standards and local codes.

Provide technical support during installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting phases.

Conduct performance analysis and optimization of solar systems.

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and regulations related to solar energy systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Renewable Energy, Class One Journeyman- Electrical or related field.

Proven experience in solar PV system design and engineering.

Proficiency with AutoCAD, SolidWorks, etc and PV design tools (HelioScope).

Strong understanding of electrical and mechanical systems related to solar PV.

Knowledge of local building codes, regulations, and permitting processes.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent project management skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Other

How to Apply

If you are enthusiastic about a career in the solar energy field and meet the above requirements, please apply by sending your resume and a cover letter to: hr@southsea.co.zw, not later than 2nd July 2024. Make sure to mention ‘Solar Technician’ in the subject line.

We are excited to hear from you!