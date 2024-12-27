Spport Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Created in 1979, Action contre la Faim is a non-governmental organization that fights against hunger. Its charter of humanitarian principles - independence, neutrality, non-discrimination, free and direct access to victims, professionalism, and transparency - has been part of its identity for more than 40 years. Its mission is to save lives by eliminating hunger through the prevention, detection and treatment of under-nutrition, particularly during and after emergency situations linked to conflicts or natural disasters. Action contre la Faim focuses its actions on 5 main areas of expertise: Nutrition and Health – Mental Health and Care Practices, Gender and Protection - Food Security and Livelihoods – Water, Sanitation and Hygiene – Advocacy. In 2018, Action contre la Faim provided aid to 21 million people in more than 50 countries worldwide. www.actioncontrelafaim.org

Country: Zimbabwe

ACF has been working in Zimbabwe since 2002 and over the years, has been a key humanitarian actor in the country. Since 2015, ACF has adopted an intervention strategy focused on localization and capacity development through partnerships, in particular with three national organizations, NAZ (Nutrition Action Zimbabwe), Musasa, and AA (Africa AHEAD). ACF has increased the size of its mission in the course of last year to adequately respond to the rising humanitarian needs.