Spport Driver (Harare)
Job Description
Created in 1979, Action contre la Faim is a non-governmental organization that fights against hunger. Its charter of humanitarian principles - independence, neutrality, non-discrimination, free and direct access to victims, professionalism, and transparency - has been part of its identity for more than 40 years. Its mission is to save lives by eliminating hunger through the prevention, detection and treatment of under-nutrition, particularly during and after emergency situations linked to conflicts or natural disasters. Action contre la Faim focuses its actions on 5 main areas of expertise: Nutrition and Health – Mental Health and Care Practices, Gender and Protection - Food Security and Livelihoods – Water, Sanitation and Hygiene – Advocacy. In 2018, Action contre la Faim provided aid to 21 million people in more than 50 countries worldwide. www.actioncontrelafaim.org
Country: Zimbabwe
ACF has been working in Zimbabwe since 2002 and over the years, has been a key humanitarian actor in the country. Since 2015, ACF has adopted an intervention strategy focused on localization and capacity development through partnerships, in particular with three national organizations, NAZ (Nutrition Action Zimbabwe), Musasa, and AA (Africa AHEAD). ACF has increased the size of its mission in the course of last year to adequately respond to the rising humanitarian needs.
Action Against Hunger is looking to recruit for the position of: SUPPORT DRIVER
Duties and Responsibilities
As Support Driver your main responsibilities will be to:
Mission 1: Transport people and goods in good safety conditions
- Transport ACF employees and/or goods in compliance with national traffic regulations, according to the schedules and directives of the superior.
- In the event of an accident, take immediate action at the nearest police station and inform the logistics department as soon as possible.
- Use the vehicle according to the manufacturer's advice and ACF rules.
- Carry all personal and vehicle documents and make sure that they are valid.
- Ensure that each passenger is transported with respect for his or her person, and therefore in accordance with the code of conduct and ACF policies (Gender, Safeguarding, etc.) and alert his or her supervisor in case of non-compliance by a passenger.
Mission 2: Ensure the maintenance of the vehicle
- Solve minor technical problems.
- Inform the logistics department of important repairs to be done.
- Carry out daily pre-start checks.
- Clean the vehicle.
- Maintain radio communications.
- Record in the logbook the fuel consumption at the beginning and end of the day and any information relating to the maintenance of the vehicle.
- Check the safety trunks.
- Check the condition of the vehicle and its equipment, keep it in good condition and report any irregularity immediately.
- Respect the recommendations of the person in charge concerning use of the vehicles.
Mission 3: Prepare departures on the field
- Inspect and prepare the vehicle the day before departure in order to be ready on time;
- Prepare additional equipment to be taken along as required (fuel, stickers, flags, tools, medical kit).
Qualifications and Experience
- Valid driver's license (Class 4).
- 2-5 years of driving experience.
- Clean driving record.
- Excellent communication and customer service skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance and repair.
- Ability to navigate using GPS and maps.
- High school diploma or equivalent or a certificate in logistics and supply chain.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience driving within the NGO Sector.
- Knowledge of road terrain and driving in Zimbabwe districts.
- Certification in defensive driving- Valid.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants can forward cover letters with up-to-date detailed CVs showing three referees and clearly indicate the post applied for in the email subject to: recruitment@zw-actionagainsthunger.org not later than 27 December 2024
- Fill in an application form using a link that you will receive as soon as we receive your application. The link will be send to your application email within 24 hours after submission of your application
Action Contre la Faim
.