Spray Painters (Harare and Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Responsible for mixing coating liquids and spraying furniture according to specifications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Matching colors and shades to ensure consistency across products and components.
- Mixing paint and chemicals to create desired colors and finishes.
- Applying coats of paint/polish with a pressured spray gun or by hand to ensure a smooth even finish.
- Preparing surfaces by cleaning and priming to ensure proper adhesion of paint.
- Ability to avoid overruns/ over sprays.
- Maintaining and cleaning equipment regularly to ensure optimal performance.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 years’experience in furniture painting.
- Understands painting and mixtures.
- Energetic and vibrant.
- Able to handle different types of spray guns.
- A qualification in spray painting is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com. clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 05 August 2024
Teecherz Home & Office
