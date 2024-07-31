Spray Painters (Harare and Bulawayo)

Job Description

Responsible for mixing coating liquids and spraying furniture according to specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Matching colors and shades to ensure consistency across products and components.

Mixing paint and chemicals to create desired colors and finishes.

Applying coats of paint/polish with a pressured spray gun or by hand to ensure a smooth even finish.

Preparing surfaces by cleaning and priming to ensure proper adhesion of paint.

Ability to avoid overruns/ over sprays.

Maintaining and cleaning equipment regularly to ensure optimal performance.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years’experience in furniture painting.

Understands painting and mixtures.

Energetic and vibrant.

Able to handle different types of spray guns.

A qualification in spray painting is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com. clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 05 August 2024