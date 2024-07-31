Pindula|Search Pindula
Teecherz Home & Office

Spray Painters (Harare and Bulawayo)

Teecherz Home & Office
Aug. 05, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Responsible for mixing coating liquids and spraying furniture according to specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Matching colors and shades to ensure consistency across products and components.
  • Mixing paint and chemicals to create desired colors and finishes.
  • Applying coats of paint/polish with a pressured spray gun or by hand to ensure a smooth even finish.
  • Preparing surfaces by cleaning and priming to ensure proper adhesion of paint.
  • Ability to avoid overruns/ over sprays.
  • Maintaining and cleaning equipment regularly to ensure optimal performance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 years’experience in furniture painting.
  • Understands painting and mixtures.
  • Energetic and vibrant.
  • Able to handle different types of spray guns.
  • A qualification in spray painting is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com. clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 05 August 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Internal Advert: Textile Production Supervisor – Garment Factory Unit

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Factory Supervisors (Harare & Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback