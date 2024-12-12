Staff Development Fellow: Department of Construction & Civil Engineering (Harare)

Job Description

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT

The successful candidate will assist Lecturers in water and Sewage, Wastewater and Sanitation Systems and Management. Water Supply systems and Applied Hydraulics, Structural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering or Transportation and Highway Engineering. The candidate will also assist in tutorials and practicals. Candidates with additional abilities in Construction Project Management and GIS will have preference. In addition, successful candidate will be expected to initiate and conduct relevant approved research in their areas of specialisation and related subjects in line with Education 5.0. Successful candidates will also be expected to participate fully in the Department and University Extension efforts (Advisory and Consultancy Work).

Applicants should have a good first degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent.

The candidate should be studying for a Master`s Degree or Master of Philosophy degree in Water and Wastewater Engineering/Structural Engineering/Geotechnical Engineering or related field.

Membership of a recognised Professional Engineering Institution is an added advantage. The successful candidate must have at least two (2) years` practical experience.

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: