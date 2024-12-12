Staff Development Fellow: Department of Veterinary Pathobiology x4 (Harare)
Job Description
FACULTY OF VETERINARY SCIENCES
The successful candidate will be expected to be actively involved in Departmental and Unit activities as assigned by the Chairperson or Coordinator and in line with the University Regulations for the applied post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor`s Degree of Veterinary Science degree or equivalent and should be registered with the Council of Veterinary Surgeons of Zimbabwe.
- Applicants should have a classification of lower second class or better at first sitting in the area of interest.
- The successful candidate will undergo post graduate training in their respective area at a Master`s degree level in preparation for lectureship in the same area of specialisation.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 20 December 2024
