Staff Development Fellow: Department of Veterinary Pathobiology x4 (Harare)

Job Description

FACULTY OF VETERINARY SCIENCES

The successful candidate will be expected to be actively involved in Departmental and Unit activities as assigned by the Chairperson or Coordinator and in line with the University Regulations for the applied post.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor`s Degree of Veterinary Science degree or equivalent and should be registered with the Council of Veterinary Surgeons of Zimbabwe.

Applicants should have a classification of lower second class or better at first sitting in the area of interest.

The successful candidate will undergo post graduate training in their respective area at a Master`s degree level in preparation for lectureship in the same area of specialisation.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: