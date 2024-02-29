Staff Development Fellow x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
The candidate must also be able to actively participate in the Departmental Research activities. The successful candidate must be able to teach any three of the following modules:
- Operations Research.
- Mineral Economics.
- Mining Law.
- Mineral Resource Evaluation.
- Rock Engineering.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Mining Engineering with at least a 2.1 pass.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labeled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
