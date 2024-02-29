Pindula|Search Pindula
Midlands State University (MSU)

Staff Development Fellow x2

Midlands State University (MSU)
Feb. 29, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must also be able to actively participate in the Departmental Research activities. The successful candidate must be able to teach any three of the following modules:

  • Operations Research.
  • Mineral Economics.
  • Mining Law.
  • Mineral Resource Evaluation.
  • Rock Engineering.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A first degree in Mining Engineering with at least a 2.1 pass.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national   identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labeled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 29 February 2024

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

Midlands State University (MSU)
