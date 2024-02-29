Staff Development Fellow x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must also be able to actively participate in the Departmental Research activities. The successful candidate must be able to teach any three of the following modules:

Operations Research.

Mineral Economics.

Mining Law.

Mineral Resource Evaluation.

Rock Engineering.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Mining Engineering with at least a 2.1 pass.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource