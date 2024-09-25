Staff Development Fellow x2

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

CIVIL ENGINEERS: Structural Engineer/Transportation Engineer/Geotechnical Engineer/Hydrology Engineer/Roads Engineer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Should be able to teach at least three of the following modules: Principles of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Hydraulic Structures and the Environment, Structural Design and Analysis.

Engineering Survey and Construction Technology, Geotechnical Engineering, Environmental Economics and Impact Assessment, Concrete Technology, Composite Material & Structural Stability, Environmental Process Technology, Water Supply and Waste Water Engineering, Waste Management and Environmental Remediation, Environmental Health and Safety Management Systems, Green Building Technology and the Environment, Research and Computational Methods in Civil Engineering, mining and the Environment, Sustainable Energy Technology and Water Resources Engineering.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc/BTech/BEng in Civil Engineering or related from a recognized institution with at least a 2.1 pass.

Minimum of 2 years of relevant industrial, teaching and research experience is an added advantage.

Applicants who show some progress towards acquiring an MPhil/MSc degree will be considered.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, and present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar - Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 25 September 2024