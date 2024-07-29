Pindula|Search Pindula
Tyger Wheel & Tyre

Store Administrator (Bulawayo)

Tyger Wheel & Tyre
Jul. 29, 2024
Job Description

Tiger Wheel and Tyre Belmont (Bulawayo) is looking for a Store Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure all the invoices raised are paid and receipted.
  • Ensure all the documents (customer order , invoice and picking slip) are properly filed.
  • Be the custodian of all credits notes raised at the store.
  • Ensure that the Sage Point of sale is working all the time.
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant relevant statutory bodies.
  • Circulate the credit notes tracker to the authorities.
  • Perform day end procedure as outlined.
  • Produce all the required reports after day end.
  • Complete all the daily banking forms and email to Finance.
  • Complete all the bureau banking paperwork as outlined by the Internal Banking process.
  • Prepare banking before 9 am every day.
  • File all paperwork to do with Day End and Banking.
  • Update Cash Collections daily and report before 9 am.
  • Manage Petty cash using SAGE X3.
  • Keep an auditable register of all the assets and tools at the store.
  • Perform month end stock counts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting, Finance or Equivalent.
  • Minimum of 2 years post-qualification experience.
  • Must have a strong Financial background.
  • Proficiency in Excel.
  • Meticulous attention to detail.
  • Candidates must be willing to be transferred to any of the company's branches within Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Email CV to: belmont@twt.co.zw and cc belmontmanager@twt.co.zw

Deadline: 29 July 2024

