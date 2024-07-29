Store Administrator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Tiger Wheel and Tyre Belmont (Bulawayo) is looking for a Store Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure all the invoices raised are paid and receipted.

Ensure all the documents (customer order , invoice and picking slip) are properly filed.

Be the custodian of all credits notes raised at the store.

Ensure that the Sage Point of sale is working all the time.

Ensure compliance with all relevant relevant statutory bodies.

Circulate the credit notes tracker to the authorities.

Perform day end procedure as outlined.

Produce all the required reports after day end.

Complete all the daily banking forms and email to Finance.

Complete all the bureau banking paperwork as outlined by the Internal Banking process.

Prepare banking before 9 am every day.

File all paperwork to do with Day End and Banking.

Update Cash Collections daily and report before 9 am.

Manage Petty cash using SAGE X3.

Keep an auditable register of all the assets and tools at the store.

Perform month end stock counts.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting, Finance or Equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years post-qualification experience.

Must have a strong Financial background.

Proficiency in Excel.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Candidates must be willing to be transferred to any of the company's branches within Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Email CV to: belmont@twt.co.zw and cc belmontmanager@twt.co.zw

Deadline: 29 July 2024