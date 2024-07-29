Store Administrator (Bulawayo)
Tyger Wheel & Tyre
Job Description
Tiger Wheel and Tyre Belmont (Bulawayo) is looking for a Store Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure all the invoices raised are paid and receipted.
- Ensure all the documents (customer order , invoice and picking slip) are properly filed.
- Be the custodian of all credits notes raised at the store.
- Ensure that the Sage Point of sale is working all the time.
- Ensure compliance with all relevant relevant statutory bodies.
- Circulate the credit notes tracker to the authorities.
- Perform day end procedure as outlined.
- Produce all the required reports after day end.
- Complete all the daily banking forms and email to Finance.
- Complete all the bureau banking paperwork as outlined by the Internal Banking process.
- Prepare banking before 9 am every day.
- File all paperwork to do with Day End and Banking.
- Update Cash Collections daily and report before 9 am.
- Manage Petty cash using SAGE X3.
- Keep an auditable register of all the assets and tools at the store.
- Perform month end stock counts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting, Finance or Equivalent.
- Minimum of 2 years post-qualification experience.
- Must have a strong Financial background.
- Proficiency in Excel.
- Meticulous attention to detail.
- Candidates must be willing to be transferred to any of the company's branches within Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
Email CV to: belmont@twt.co.zw and cc belmontmanager@twt.co.zw
Deadline: 29 July 2024
Tyger Wheel & Tyre
