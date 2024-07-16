Stores And Creditors Student Attachee (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dealing with queries.

Assisting in creditors reconciliations.

Assisting in conducting physical inventory counts.

Collaborating with the procurement team to ensure accurate and timely delivery of goods.

Assisting in identifying and resolving inventory discrepancies.

Maintaining up-to-date records of inventory movements.

Verifying and processing payments to suppliers.

Receiving, inspecting , and storing inventory.

Issuing stock to departments.

Assisting in managing and maintaining an organized and tidy store room.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree in Accounting, Supply Chain Management , Inventory Management or Inventory Management or equivalent.

Five O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.

At least 3 A Level passes.

Attention to detail.

Good communication and personality skills.

Knowledge of computer applications such as word processing and spreadsheets.

Organized.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 16th of July 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw