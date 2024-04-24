Pindula|Search Pindula
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Stores Assistant

May. 10, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the following vacancy within the Rural Electrification Fund, Matabeleland South Province. Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Loads and offloads materials.
  • Ensures materials are handled properly and stored according to their storage conditions.
  • Breaks and re-packs bulk materials.
  • Assists Stores Clerk in receiving and issuing of materials.
  • Ensures proper housekeeping of the warehouse.
  • Assists in stock-take exercises.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 ‘O’ Level passes at “C” or better, including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts.
  • A certificate in Purchasing and Warehouse Management or equivalent.
  • At least one year relevant experience.
  • An appreciation of safety rules will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply before the closing date.

Applications should be sent to the address indicated below.

The Provincial Manager

Rural Electrification Fund

6th Floor, Parkade Centre, NRZ Building Cr 9th Avenue and Fife Street,

P O BOX 1492

BULAWAYO

Or

Email: hr_matabelelandsouth@rea.co.zw

Deadline: 10 May 2024

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

