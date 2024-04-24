Stores Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the following vacancy within the Rural Electrification Fund, Matabeleland South Province. Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loads and offloads materials.

Ensures materials are handled properly and stored according to their storage conditions.

Breaks and re-packs bulk materials.

Assists Stores Clerk in receiving and issuing of materials.

Ensures proper housekeeping of the warehouse.

Assists in stock-take exercises.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Level passes at “C” or better, including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts.

A certificate in Purchasing and Warehouse Management or equivalent.

At least one year relevant experience.

An appreciation of safety rules will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply before the closing date.

Applications should be sent to the address indicated below.