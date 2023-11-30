Stores Assistants x2
Glenrise
Job Description
An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the abov ementioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Purchasing and Supply.
- At least 3 years of site experience.
- Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.
- Exceptional customer service and problem-solving skills.
- Possesses strong written, analytical and verbal communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.
Deadline: 27 November 2023
Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.
