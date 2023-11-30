Pindula|Search Pindula
Glenrise

Stores Assistants x2

Glenrise
Nov. 27, 2023
Job Description

An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the abov ementioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/Diploma in Purchasing and Supply.
  • At least 3 years of site experience.
  • Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.
  • Exceptional customer service and problem-solving skills.
  • Possesses strong written, analytical and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.

Deadline: 27 November 2023

Glenrise

Website

Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.

