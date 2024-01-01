Stores Clerk: Goods Receiving (Harare)
Job Description
We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and experienced individuals to join our team in key roles that will drive our future success. If you are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and making a positive impact, we encourage you to submit your resume today!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Confirming the quantity, quality, description and price of goods being received according to the invoices and order details.
- Ensuring the invoices are signed for and paid
- Labelling all the deliveries and allocating them to their destinations.
- Signing for delivered goods in accordance with the company procedures.
- Assisting with the unloading of shipments, returns and damaged products to supplier.
- Ensure incoming product is receipted and managed appropriately according to company procedure.
- Ensure that any materials that are late or holding up production for whatever reason are chased and followed up until received.
- Implementing inventory control systems and practices.
- Maintaining and updating records of purchase orders, pricing reports, and inventory records.
- Processing order confirmations from suppliers timely and effectively, liaising with other departments as and when the needs arise.
- Prepare stock and receipts daily, weekly, monthly and yearly reports.
- Undertake control of all non-production replenishment such as stationary, general purchases, packaging.
- Dispatches for all outgoing goods and services.
- Following warranties for goods that may have been received from repairers
- Tracking and liaising with Finance for payments, to ensure any financial issues are smoothly and timely resolved.
- Performs any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply Chain Management or Equivalent.
- Should be a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing Supply or equivalent.
- At least two years’ work experience as Stores Clerk or Assistant is required.
- An appreciation of accounting skills will be an added advantage.
- Experience of a farm set up environment is an added advantage.
- Clean class 4 driver’s licence.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.
Job Skills and Competences:
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm and adapt to the farm life is a prerequisite.
- Excellent logical and critical thinking problem-solving skills.
- Ability to meet set agreed business targets and deadlines
- Ability to provide guidance, sound judgment, confidentiality and interaction with all key stakeholders.
- Possession of strong interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of the team, have a strong sense of personal organisation.
- Excellent report-writing and verbal communication skills including power point presentation.
- Strong sense of business literacy.
- Clean criminal record.
- Willingness to learn and adapt to new ideas and technology.
Other
How to Apply
Should you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic certificates. All applications should be emailed to: gffvacancy@gmail.com, clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 January 2024
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.