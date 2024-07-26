Stores Controller (Bulawayo)
Cake Fairy
Job Description
We are looking for a Stock Controller to manage our inventory and purchase merchandise based on our company’s needs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Forecast supply and demand to prevent overstocking and running out-of-stock (OOS).
- Enter purchase details (vendors information, invoices and pricing) into internal databases.
- Place orders to replenish merchandise as needed.
- Oversee storage of products, particularly of fragile items.
- Evaluate suppliers’ offers and negotiate profitable deals.
- Coordinate regular inventory audits.
- Liaise with warehouse staff and other internal teams to test products’ quality (status upon delivery and storage conditions).
- Keep updated inventory records (including daily shipments).
- Ensure purchases do not exceed budget.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven work experience as a Stock Controller, Inventory Manager or similar role 2 Years and above
- Degree/Diploma in Purchasing and Supply.
- Excellent computer skills (Excel, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint).
- Good understanding of supply chain procedures.
- Working knowledge of inventory management software (Pastel).
- Active participation in inventory audits.
- Excellent organization skills.
- Good communication and negotiation abilities.
Other
How to Apply
Applications with Cvs and certified copies of academic certificates and Motivational Letter to be e-mailed to: recruitment@cakefairy1.com
Deadline: 29 July 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Cake Fairy
Browse Jobs
A fast growing baking supplies retail company based in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. Besides making cakes Cake Fairy Zim also sells high-quality ingredients and products for cake making.
Address: 127E Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo, Bulawayo
Contact: 0773218242 or @cakefairyzim
Related Jobs
Braford Investments
Finance Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
CBZ Holdings Limited
Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Investigations Officer: Revenue Assurance Division - Level 9 (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Plant Production Clerk x8 (Shurugwi)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)
Deadline: