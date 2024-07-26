Stores Controller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are looking for a Stock Controller to manage our inventory and purchase merchandise based on our company’s needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Forecast supply and demand to prevent overstocking and running out-of-stock (OOS).

Enter purchase details (vendors information, invoices and pricing) into internal databases.

Place orders to replenish merchandise as needed.

Oversee storage of products, particularly of fragile items.

Evaluate suppliers’ offers and negotiate profitable deals.

Coordinate regular inventory audits.

Liaise with warehouse staff and other internal teams to test products’ quality (status upon delivery and storage conditions).

Keep updated inventory records (including daily shipments).

Ensure purchases do not exceed budget.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven work experience as a Stock Controller, Inventory Manager or similar role 2 Years and above

Degree/Diploma in Purchasing and Supply.

Excellent computer skills (Excel, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint).

Good understanding of supply chain procedures.

Working knowledge of inventory management software (Pastel).

Active participation in inventory audits.

Excellent organization skills.

Good communication and negotiation abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Applications with Cvs and certified copies of academic certificates and Motivational Letter to be e-mailed to: recruitment@cakefairy1.com

Deadline: 29 July 2024