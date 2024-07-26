Stores Controller (Bulawayo)

Pindula|Search Pindula
Jul. 29, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a Stock Controller to manage our inventory and purchase merchandise based on our company’s needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Forecast supply and demand to prevent overstocking and running out-of-stock (OOS).
  • Enter purchase details (vendors information, invoices and pricing) into internal databases.
  • Place orders to replenish merchandise as needed.
  • Oversee storage of products, particularly of fragile items.
  • Evaluate suppliers’ offers and negotiate profitable deals.
  • Coordinate regular inventory audits.
  • Liaise with warehouse staff and other internal teams to test products’ quality (status upon delivery and storage conditions).
  • Keep updated inventory records (including daily shipments).
  • Ensure purchases do not exceed budget.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven work experience as a Stock Controller, Inventory Manager or similar role 2 Years and above
  • Degree/Diploma in Purchasing and Supply.
  • Excellent computer skills (Excel, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint).
  • Good understanding of supply chain procedures.
  • Working knowledge of inventory management software (Pastel).
  • Active participation in inventory audits.
  • Excellent organization skills.
  • Good communication and negotiation abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Applications with Cvs and certified copies of academic certificates and Motivational Letter to be e-mailed to: recruitment@cakefairy1.com

Deadline: 29 July 2024

Cake Fairy

A fast growing baking supplies retail company based in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. Besides making cakes Cake Fairy Zim also sells high-quality ingredients and products for cake making.

Address: 127E Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo, Bulawayo

Contact:  0773218242 or @cakefairyzim

