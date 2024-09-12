Stores Intern: Corporate Centre (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the Stores Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in systematic filling of documents that are used in the stores department (i.e. purchase order, GRVS, delivery note, invoices, issue vouchers etc.).

Ensures that all goods paid for are received and recorded in relevant documents.

Assisting in verification of goods received thereby ensuring that proper quality and quantity has been received.

Assisting in capturing of records of goods received, stored and issued.

Assisting in planning and maintaining re-order level.

Assisting in ensuring accountability for fuel, vehicle parts, stationary, uniforms etc.

Assisting in compiling reports for the stores section.

Any other stores duties as assigned by the Stores Administrator.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English language and Mathematics.

Degree in Business Management, Stores Management procurement, purchasing and supply management or any other relevant qualifications.

Computer literacy.

30 years old or below.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager