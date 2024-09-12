Stores Intern: Corporate Centre (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the Stores Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in systematic filling of documents that are used in the stores department (i.e. purchase order, GRVS, delivery note, invoices, issue vouchers etc.).
- Ensures that all goods paid for are received and recorded in relevant documents.
- Assisting in verification of goods received thereby ensuring that proper quality and quantity has been received.
- Assisting in capturing of records of goods received, stored and issued.
- Assisting in planning and maintaining re-order level.
- Assisting in ensuring accountability for fuel, vehicle parts, stationary, uniforms etc.
- Assisting in compiling reports for the stores section.
- Any other stores duties as assigned by the Stores Administrator.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English language and Mathematics.
- Degree in Business Management, Stores Management procurement, purchasing and supply management or any other relevant qualifications.
- Computer literacy.
- 30 years old or below.
- Excellent communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email recruitment@zimparks.org.zw Or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 20 September 2024
