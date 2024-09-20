Strategic Information and Evaluation Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

The Strategic Information Coordinator will provide technical support on strategic information surveillance, implementation science, monitoring and evaluation (M&E) activities, and insights to inform decision-making. The SIE Coordinator will have oversight of M&E activities across select districts in 4 provinces under the Care and Treatment grant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide leadership and technical oversight in the design and implementation of data collection exercises (e.g regular performance monitoring).

Assist the KP program team in adopting national M&E systems, guidelines, and standard best practices on data quality.

Support development of both electronic and paper-based data collection tools including database development.

Coordinate data collection activities, ensuring accuracy and completeness of data

Support the data management, analysis and quality management-related initiatives undertaken by data focal persons at district level.

Conduct routine data quality assessments at supported facilities to ensure high data quality standards.

Provide timely and accurate data dashboards for evidence-based programming.

Participate in strategic information meetings as required.

Support the programs team in drafting work plans.

Conduct site supportive and mentorship visits at supported facilities.

Conduct skills audits and coordinate training of healthcare workers M&E systems for HIV prevention care and treatment programs.

Support reporting, data analysis and utilization of data at facility level for program improvement.

Produce and share weekly, monthly, and quarterly, and annual reports timeously.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics, M&E AND a completed program in health sciences/public health/HIV programs, OR a bachelor’s degree in public health, health sciences, operations research AND a completed program in a quantitative area (M&E, biostatistics).

Minimum of four years’ experience and demonstrated practical skills in monitoring HIV prevention, care and treatment programs.

Demonstrable working knowledge of quantitative data collection systems in the MOHCC, including familiarity with processes of strengthening district level M&E capacity, and data analysis using Advanced Excel, SAS, SPSS, STATA, Epi-Info, or any other data analysis software.

Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR indicators and reporting requirements including MER will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of the latest M&E best practices and data analysis packages is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for on the subject section of the email to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org by Thursday 19 September 2024, applications will be screened on the rolling basis.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.