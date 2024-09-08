Strategic Information and Evaluation Officer x3

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the collection and reporting of clinical processes and outcomes, including MER data on program-specific indicators as required by program management.

Monitor program data generating processes to ensure high data quality standards.

To review district and facility-level performance and work on improvement plans for poor performing facilities.

Ensuring all registers are completed accurately, consistently, regularly.

Ensure timely data abstraction, entry and reporting to various platforms including PZ program database.

Conducting routine district-level analyses and visualization of program data, including cascades across core indicators.

Conducting regular onsite-data-verification (OSDV) exercises to monitor data quality).

Participate in strategic meetings and share SIE updates, progress on facility and community data management and data quality improvement activities and challenges.

Collaborating with provincial and district teams to conduct granular site management, compiling, and consolidating weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports on program activities within the province and with DHIOs to ensure timely and complete reporting in DHIS2 by all facilities.

Train/mentor and build the capacity of KP teams on SIE activities and data quality including coaching both SIE and program teams on optimal utilization of the KP database.

Work collaboratively with National SIE team to document project results and impacts in various forms, including media stories, lessons learned, case studies, client satisfaction.

Generate all SIE reports at district level and support overall reporting of the programme data.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Epidemiology, M&E, Public Health, Operations Research Statistics, or any other relevant degree.

A Master’s degree in Epidemiology, Public health, biostatistics, M&E or similar will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience and demonstrated practical skills in health-related programmes monitoring.

Demonstrate working knowledge of quantitative data collection using the MOHCC systems, including data analysis using Excel, or any other data analysis software.

Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision

Strong quantitative data analysis skills, including study design, applying appropriate research methods, and implementing studies according to protocols.

Excellent report writing, presentation, interpersonal communication skills and demonstrated ability to work independently as well as collaboratively.

Strong quantitative data analysis skills including conducting data cleaning, verification, and trend-analyses with proficiency in at least one statistical software package e.g., STATA, SAS or SPSS will be an added advantage.

Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR indicators and reporting requirements will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for and area of preference on the subject section of the email to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org, applications will be screened on the rolling basis.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 September 2024