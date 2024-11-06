Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Clerks

Safeguarding: The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals including children. Therefore, the candidate must have no record of safeguarding or criminal violations. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Timely collection of client level and aggregate program data from all health facilities and communities.

Review submitted data and check for completeness, inconsistencies, and outliers.

Data entry into client level and aggregate program databases including DHIS2 and DATIM.

Data de-duplication in collaboration with other IPs and MoHCC at district level.

Assist in regular site visits with SIE and Program officers to assess program data quality using standard data quality assessment tools.

Support capacity building of healthcare workers in monitoring and evaluation through coaching and mentoring.

Generate data reports and provide data feedback to MOHCC staff and other information stakeholder.

Implement data quality assurance strategies including routine data quality assessments using a standard ZHI Data verification tool and provide feedback for decision making and corrective actions.

Distribute M&E tools to all supported health facilities.

Regular analysis of program data to identify program strengths and gaps.

Ensure accurate and timely submission of daily, weekly, monthly reports.

Support roll out and use of digital and mobile data reporting platforms.

Participate in data review meetings and further build the M&E capacity of MOHCC staff.

Actively participate in project assessments and studies/research.

Represent the district at M&E forums as assigned by the supervisors.

Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma/ Degree in Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Public Health, demography or Social Sciences is required.

At least one year of demonstrated experience capturing TB data in DHIS2 or similar database/systems.

Knowledge and experience with relevant computer programs and databases is required.

Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is an advantage.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities

Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors, and recipients of assistance.

Proficient computer skills for data collection and word processing software.

Attitude for learning and enhancing skills.

Able to troubleshoot problems in collecting and entering data; Upholds patient confidentiality.

Willing to travel to multiple health facilities.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.Generate a Whatsapp Message