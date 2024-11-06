Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Clerks
Job Description
Location: Mutasa, Chipinge, Mutare, Gweru, Kwekwe
Type of Contract: Fixed Term Contract
The Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Clerk is a member of the Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) team at district level responsible for data collection, cleaning, and entry into SUPPORT-TB project databases, as well as conduct regular data analysis.
Safeguarding: The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals including children. Therefore, the candidate must have no record of safeguarding or criminal violations. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Timely collection of client level and aggregate program data from all health facilities and communities.
- Review submitted data and check for completeness, inconsistencies, and outliers.
- Data entry into client level and aggregate program databases including DHIS2 and DATIM.
- Data de-duplication in collaboration with other IPs and MoHCC at district level.
- Assist in regular site visits with SIE and Program officers to assess program data quality using standard data quality assessment tools.
- Support capacity building of healthcare workers in monitoring and evaluation through coaching and mentoring.
- Generate data reports and provide data feedback to MOHCC staff and other information stakeholder.
- Implement data quality assurance strategies including routine data quality assessments using a standard ZHI Data verification tool and provide feedback for decision making and corrective actions.
- Distribute M&E tools to all supported health facilities.
- Regular analysis of program data to identify program strengths and gaps.
- Ensure accurate and timely submission of daily, weekly, monthly reports.
- Support roll out and use of digital and mobile data reporting platforms.
- Participate in data review meetings and further build the M&E capacity of MOHCC staff.
- Actively participate in project assessments and studies/research.
- Represent the district at M&E forums as assigned by the supervisors.
- Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisors.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma/ Degree in Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Public Health, demography or Social Sciences is required.
- At least one year of demonstrated experience capturing TB data in DHIS2 or similar database/systems.
- Knowledge and experience with relevant computer programs and databases is required.
- Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is an advantage.
Knowledge, Skills and abilities
- Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors, and recipients of assistance.
- Proficient computer skills for data collection and word processing software.
- Attitude for learning and enhancing skills.
- Able to troubleshoot problems in collecting and entering data; Upholds patient confidentiality.
- Willing to travel to multiple health facilities.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).