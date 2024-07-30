Pindula|Search Pindula
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Student Interns: ICT x4

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Aug. 12, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts in the ICT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be studying towards any of the following degree programs:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Information and Technology, Network Engineering, Statistics and Operations Research, Mathematics or other related fields from a reputable University.
  • Five (5) Ordinary Level passes, including English Language and Mathematics.
  • Knowledge of Linux, PHP, Python and T-SQL will be an added advantage .

Personal Attributes:

  • Computer literate.
  • Willing to learn.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should apply online at: https://jobs.buse.ac.zw. They should attach one set of their application that is merged into one continuous pdf format consisting of the following: application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses. The cover letter should be addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

BINDURA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 12 August 2024.

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

