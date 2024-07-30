Student Interns: ICT x4

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts in the ICT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be studying towards any of the following degree programs:

BSc in Computer Science, Information and Technology, Network Engineering, Statistics and Operations Research, Mathematics or other related fields from a reputable University.

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes, including English Language and Mathematics.

Knowledge of Linux, PHP, Python and T-SQL will be an added advantage .

Personal Attributes: