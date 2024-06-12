Student on attachment - Digital & Data (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
This role is individually accountable for providing general support functions to office staff.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing logging functionality for issues or requests within the business.
- Forwarding logged requests to appropriate resources for resolution.
- Providing first-line support where applicable.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business Science In Information Systems (Required), Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Business, Digital Data.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 14 June 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Finance & Accounting Interns: CABS & Old Mutual (Harare)
Deadline:
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Medical Laboratory Scientist Internship (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline: