Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment - Digital & Data (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 14, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is individually accountable for providing general support functions to office staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing logging functionality for issues or requests within the business.
  • Forwarding logged requests to appropriate resources for resolution.
  • Providing first-line support where applicable.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Business Science In Information Systems  (Required), Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT)  (Required).
  • Skills: Accountability, Business, Digital Data.

Other

How to Apply

Click Here to apply

Deadline: 14 June 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Finance & Accounting Interns: CABS & Old Mutual (Harare)

Deadline:
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Lancet Clinical Laboratories

Medical Laboratory Scientist Internship (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback