Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 15, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is individually accountable for providing general support functions to office staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
  • Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
  • Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
  • Responds to immediate requirements within the procedure.
  • Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.
  • Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.
  • Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Business Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Supply Chain Management (Required).
  • Skills: Accountability, Business, Negotiation, Office Administration, Process Knowledge, Production Standards, Quality Standards, Sourcing and Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, Team Development, Technical Knowledge.

Other

How to Apply

Click Here to apply

Deadline: 15 June 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment - Digital & Data (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Finance & Accounting Interns: CABS & Old Mutual (Harare)

Deadline:
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Lancet Clinical Laboratories

Medical Laboratory Scientist Internship (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback