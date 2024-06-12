Student on attachment (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
This role is individually accountable for providing general support functions to office staff.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
- Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
- Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
- Responds to immediate requirements within the procedure.
- Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.
- Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.
- Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Business Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Supply Chain Management (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Business, Negotiation, Office Administration, Process Knowledge, Production Standards, Quality Standards, Sourcing and Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, Team Development, Technical Knowledge.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 15 June 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment - Digital & Data (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Finance & Accounting Interns: CABS & Old Mutual (Harare)
Deadline:
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Medical Laboratory Scientist Internship (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline: