Student on attachment (Harare)

This role is individually accountable for providing general support functions to office staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.

Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.

Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.

Responds to immediate requirements within the procedure.

Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.

Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.

Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Business Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Supply Chain Management (Required).

Skills: Accountability, Business, Negotiation, Office Administration, Process Knowledge, Production Standards, Quality Standards, Sourcing and Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, Team Development, Technical Knowledge.

