Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment - Human Capital Student (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Aug. 13, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is individually accountable for providing the Human Capital Function general support functions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conduct initial screening of job applications.
  • Facilitate and participate in candidate selection processes.
  • Communicate outcome of selection process to candidates.
  • Co-ordination and administration of onboarding process.
  • Provide first line support for Human Capital policies and processes to management and employees.
  • Undertake employee relationship management visits, including performing Human Capital Audits.
  • Co-ordinate the collation of staff training needs.
  • Provide data for the compilation of Human Capital dashboards and performance reporting.
  • Provide administrative support for Human Capital projects.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Commerce: Psychology (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Human Resources Management (Required).
  • Skills: Accountability, Candidate Screening, Communication, Employee Relationship Management, Employee Relationships, Facilitation, Human Capital, Initial Screening, Onboarding, Relationship Management, Selection Processes, Training and Development, Training Needs Assessment.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 13 August 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

