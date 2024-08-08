Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment - Marketing (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Aug. 09, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is individually accountable for providing administrative support to marketing processes & events.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assists with the distribution of marketing material.
  • Plans, coordinates & organises marketing events.
  • Maintains & reinforces interpersonal relationships with internal & external clients.
  • Administration, including expense reports & purchasing system.
  • Makes travel arrangements.
  • Checks & updates equipment inventory.
  • Plans, co-ordinates & organizes presentations (invites and RSVP's). 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing (Required).
  • Skills: Customer Experience (CX), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Service, Detail-Oriented, Ethics, Large Group Presentations, Learning Quickly, Long Term Planning, Marketing, Marketing Events, Marketing Materials, Marketing Processes, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Office Administration, People Management, Planning Ability, Processing Expense Reports, Project Management, Teamwork, Travel Planning, Working Independently.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 09 August 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

