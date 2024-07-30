Student on Attachment: Public Affairs (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen within TIMB to undergo work-related learning for one year and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree in Media Studies, Communications, Journalism or Social Sciences or Equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV and reference letters from the respective University Dean or Industrial Liaison Officer addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw no later than the 2nd of August 2024, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, for instance, “HUMAN CAPITAL AND ADMINISTRATION INTERN.”
NB: TIMB is an equal employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply.
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.