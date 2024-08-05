Sub-Librarian
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
The Sub-Librarian is responsible for the development, implementation and management of information services. He/she reports to the Librarian and assumes responsibility for the Library in the absence of the Librarian and Deputy Librarian. The Sub-Librarian information services will act as the team leader in developing, implementing, and in both, print and electronic environments.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for coordinating and teaching students and staff on information literacy skills, accessing information resources, use of referencing tools and copyright issues.
- Investigates, assesses, and implements new information technologies to enhance library service delivery.
- Develops and maintains the Library collection including selecting materials, and weeding out outdated or irrelevant materials.
- Develops and manages user registration, user orientation, and user education programmes.
- Educates and trains subordinate staff as well as library patrons in the use of new resources and new applications of technology as they are introduced.
- Supervises staff and conducts periodic staff performance evaluations.
- Assists in library quality assurance, the development of policies and standard operating procedures.
- Communicates, interprets and oversees the enforcement of library policies.
- Tabulating monthly, quarterly statistics on patrons’ registration, acquisitions, library resources usage, etc., as may be required by the Librarian.
- Serving on committees of the University on behalf of the University Librarian.
- Performs any other library-related duties as assigned by the Librarian or immediate supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science with at least three (3) years post-qualification experience at the Assistant/ Senior Assistant Librarian level in a university library;
- The applicants must possess excellent management and supervisory skills.
- In-depth appreciation of information and digital skills literacy is a prerequisite.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 5 August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
