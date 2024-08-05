Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

The Sub-Librarian is responsible for the development, implementation and management of information services. He/she reports to the Librarian and assumes responsibility for the Library in the absence of the Librarian and Deputy Librarian. The Sub-Librarian information services will act as the team leader in developing, implementing, and in both, print and electronic environments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for coordinating and teaching students and staff on information literacy skills, accessing information resources, use of referencing tools and copyright issues.

Investigates, assesses, and implements new information technologies to enhance library service delivery.

Develops and maintains the Library collection including selecting materials, and weeding out outdated or irrelevant materials.

Develops and manages user registration, user orientation, and user education programmes.

Educates and trains subordinate staff as well as library patrons in the use of new resources and new applications of technology as they are introduced.

Supervises staff and conducts periodic staff performance evaluations.

Assists in library quality assurance, the development of policies and standard operating procedures.

Communicates, interprets and oversees the enforcement of library policies.

Tabulating monthly, quarterly statistics on patrons’ registration, acquisitions, library resources usage, etc., as may be required by the Librarian.

Serving on committees of the University on behalf of the University Librarian.

Performs any other library-related duties as assigned by the Librarian or immediate supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science with at least three (3) years post-qualification experience at the Assistant/ Senior Assistant Librarian level in a university library;

The applicants must possess excellent management and supervisory skills.

In-depth appreciation of information and digital skills literacy is a prerequisite.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.