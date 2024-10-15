Supply Chain Attachee (Chiredzi)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints is looking for Supply Chain Attachee to be based at their Chiredzi Branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Supply Chain Management, Logistics Degree/Diploma or a related program.
- High analytical skills and attention to detail.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word and Excel.
- Meticulous work, strong sense of responsibility, collaboration and teamwork.
- Verbal and written communication skills a must.
- Must be excellent in time management and must be deadline oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Drop your CV in person at Nash Paints Chiredzi branch (607 Baobab Road Joyevhi Complex) on Friday 18 October 2024 between 1000 - 1030 hours.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Nash Paints
Browse Jobs
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
Related Jobs
InnBucks MicroBank Limited
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline: