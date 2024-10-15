Supply Chain Attachee (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for Supply Chain Attachee to be based at their Chiredzi Branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Supply Chain Management, Logistics Degree/Diploma or a related program.

High analytical skills and attention to detail.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word and Excel.

Meticulous work, strong sense of responsibility, collaboration and teamwork.

Verbal and written communication skills a must.

Must be excellent in time management and must be deadline oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at Nash Paints Chiredzi branch (607 Baobab Road Joyevhi Complex) on Friday 18 October 2024 between 1000 - 1030 hours.