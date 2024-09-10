Sustainability Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The role is responsible for analysing the sustainability impact and performance measurement framework by providing analytical and reporting outputs to relevant stakeholders. The incumbent will be responsible for facilitating the implementation of the Group's Sustainability Strategy and alignment of strategy to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) including;

Facilitating implementation of the Group's Sustainability Strategy.

Stakeholder engagement.

Supervise and coordinate sustainability champions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitates implementation of the Group's Sustainability Strategy and oversees sustainability policy implementation.

Aligns Group Strategy with local context.

Co-ordinates sustainability data collection, analysis and assessments, and response mechanisms.

Supports the development of performance parameters and measurement for sustainability reporting.

Collates and assures reports that meet the relevant regulatory requirements and internal frameworks.

Liaises with external monitoring bodies as required to respond to questionnaires, ratings and evaluations.

Reports and tracks responsible business projects across the Group.

Commercial development.

Provides co-ordination and collation of all functions and business units on any reporting workstreams within the Group.

Facilitates and organises training and capacity development on sustainability related matters.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B): Environmental Science (Required).

Bachelor’s degree or higher in energy management, environmental science, policy, chemical/process engineering, sustainable development, institutional planning, or related field.

A minimum of 5 years of experience.

Knowledge of Sustainability practices. Firm grounding in the course of the day-to-day work experience in ESG principles, business sustainability, governance and responsible investing.

Sound experience in data analytics and reporting essential.

Strong skills in commercial development, which involve understanding business operations and financial aspects.

Team management.

Critical thinking.

Excellent communication.

Innovation and data management.

Skills: Analytical Thinking, Environmental Social And Governance (ESG), Management Reporting, Responsible Investment, Sustainability, Sustainability Strategy.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 13 September 2024