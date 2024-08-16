Swimming Coach and Administrator
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Job Description
Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a highly organised and certified Swimming Coach with ability to undertake office administration duties when not attending to sports for a Boarding School in Selous.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coaching swimming and any other sport(s) and undertaking office administration work.
Qualifications and Experience
- Swimming certification a must.
- Administration certificate(s) and/or experience a must.
- Relevant degree or diploma added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Application letter, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com not later than 20 August 2024.
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.
