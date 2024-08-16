Pindula|Search Pindula
Mother Touch Group of Schools

Swimming Coach and Administrator

Mother Touch Group of Schools
Aug. 20, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a highly organised and certified Swimming Coach with ability to undertake office administration duties when not attending to sports for a Boarding School in Selous.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Coaching swimming and any other sport(s) and undertaking office administration work.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Swimming certification a must.
  • Administration certificate(s) and/or experience a must.
  • Relevant degree or diploma added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letter, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com not later than 20 August 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Mother Touch Group of Schools

Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Marist Brothers High School
Marist Brothers High School

Physics Teacher (Hwange)

Deadline:
Marist Brothers High School
Marist Brothers High School

Chemistry Teacher (Hwange)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Maths (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Visual Impairment (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: ICT (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Learning Disabilities x2 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Art and Design x2 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback