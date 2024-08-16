Swimming Coach and Administrator

Job Description

Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a highly organised and certified Swimming Coach with ability to undertake office administration duties when not attending to sports for a Boarding School in Selous.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coaching swimming and any other sport(s) and undertaking office administration work.

Qualifications and Experience

Swimming certification a must.

Administration certificate(s) and/or experience a must.

Relevant degree or diploma added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letter, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com not later than 20 August 2024.