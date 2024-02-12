Teaching Assistant: Development Studies
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate is expected to assist with marking, conducting tutorials and practicals for undergraduate courses and to participate in other University activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Development Studies or related discipline passed with a Distinction or an Upper Second (2.1) degree class and Remote Sensing knowledge would be an added advantage.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura