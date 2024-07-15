Teaching Assistant: Forestry/ Wildlife Ecology And Management

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate is expected to assist with marking and conducting tutorials and practical assessments for undergraduate courses.

To participate in Innovation, Industrialisation and Community Outreach.

Qualifications and Experience

The position requires a holder of a BSc Honours degree in Forestry/Wildlife Ecology and Management or a related field passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class from a recognized University approved by SENATE.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Department of Natural Resources

The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.