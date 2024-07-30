Teaching Assistants: Marketing x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above emntioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Marking assignments and conducting tutorials in time as per set deadlines in the following modules: Principles of Marketing, Consumer Behaviour, Public Relations, Sales Management, Marketing Research, Entrepreneurship, Retail Management, Marketing Communication, Marketing Information Systems, Business-to-Business Marketing, Financial Aspects of Marketing, Services Marketing, International Marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Commodities Marketing, Social Marketing, Brand Management, Strategic Marketing Management, Digital Strategy, and Green Marketing.

Schedule and maintain regular office hours to meet with students;

Any other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidates must have a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Marketing or equivalent in the relevant discipline passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class from a recognized University and must be committed to pursuing further studies.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.