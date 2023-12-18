Teaching Assistants: Peace And Governance x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES

Peace and Governance Department

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Department with classroom instructions, records and grading of students’ assignments.

Conferencing with students individually or in small groups.

Helping students to develop innovative goods and services.

Advancing the goals of Education 5.0 in the Department and Faculty through Teaching, Research, Extension Services, Innovation and Industrialisation.

Contribute to the development of appropriate learning and teaching materials.

To promote Stakeholder engagements.

Advise students, collaborate with the faculty on research within and across departments.

Provide service to the department, University profession and the community.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Peace and Governance passed with at least an upper second (2.1) degree class or better and must have graduated after 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.