Team Lead – EHR Data Scientist (Harare)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Team Lead – E.H.R Data Scientist, based in Harare. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Data Team Lead shall be the lead liaison with key stakeholders for requirement gathering and interpretation of the requirement and assignment of roles, ensuring the team meets the scope of work in the agreed timelines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Serving as primary point of contact for stakeholders on data management deliverables.

Proposing and creating innovative and appropriate data solutions (dashboards, reports, business intelligence tools, etc.) for the measurement of processes and outcomes and improvement of E.H.R data quality.

Ensuring milestones meet timelines and quality deliverables.

Providing project management expertise working with key stakeholders to manage continuous process improvements, issue escalation, workload projections, and providing technical expertise.

Creating and/or reviewing, and signing-off all data management plan (DMP) documents

Training and mentoring team members and participating in discussions with stakeholders.

Advising on new data models, testing frameworks, and documentation practices.

Collaborating with stakeholders in improving data extraction processes.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Data Science/Mathematics, or a related field.

Master’s degree or relevant certifications are a plus.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience as a Data Scientist or similar role, preferably in the health sector and in a leadership or managerial role.

Strong knowledge of data analysis tools and programming languages (e.g., Python, SQL, R) to extract, clean, manipulate, and analyze large datasets.

Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Power BI and DHIS2 to create meaningful and insightful reports and dashboards.

Experience with database systems (MySQL) is required.

Excellent problem-solving skills with a keen eye for detail and ability to see the bigger picture.

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate and present findings to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Stay up to date with the latest advancements and best practices in data science, data management, and data visualization techniques.

Excellent presentation and communication skills to share findings in an understandable and actionable manner tailored to audience and stakeholder needs.

Other

Commitment to Diversity