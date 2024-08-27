Job Description

Cimas MEDLABS is searching for a Team Lead - Mutare Lab to join the organization and perform pathology sample analysis, interpreting test results to support patient diagnosis and management of medical conditions in line with ISO 15189 and Cimas Standard Operating Procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing input to the Quality Assurance and Laboratory Technical Managers on branch operation requirements.

Compiling Monthly and Annual Reports on branch operations and submit to the Laboratory Technical Manager.

Tracking departmental material usage against test volumes and implements corrective action in cases of overruns in liaison with Finance Department.

Researching and making recommendations for the development and introduction of new technology, test profiles or process improvements to Laboratory Management.

Verifying that the proper specimen being analyzed is for the correct patient and that the correct test is being performed by matching the electronic test request forms to the patient specimen.

Reporting all branch safety incidents to the Lab Scientist (Safety Officer) and the Quality Assurance Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Master's degree is an added advantage.

Registered with the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe.

Valid Open Practising Certificate.

Practising Laboratory Scientist with more than 3 years working experience.

Key Competencies:

The ideal candidate should be able to formulate and execute actionable plans to achieve set goals. The ability to use Lab Management Information Systems, statistical analysis and research skills, effective communication and good interpersonal skills is essential in the collection, testing, analysing, interpreting and communicating the test results.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject.