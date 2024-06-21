Team Leader: IT Operations (Harare)

Job Description

The ideal candidate will lead the day-to-day technical operations and administration of a diverse portfolio of software applications. The team leader will work with, and subject area leads within ICT to maintain highly available systems, implement process automation, monitoring, optimize Operations team efficiency, implement best practices, and provide technical guidance to stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide technical leadership to an IT Operations team that provides system operations, change management, configuration management, user support, IT security, access management, and training.

Coordinate team efforts to resolve service interruptions and other operational issues.

Lead troubleshooting, recovery, and root cause analysis efforts. Coordinate with application leads for advanced troubleshooting support.

Communicate service interruptions and change activity to stakeholders including internal and client management, data center personnel, and other affected teams.

Proactively identify and coordinate change activity involving Operations, software development, and external stakeholder teams.

Develop and refine standard operating procedures for application support and maintenance.

Provide oversight to the Help Desk team to resolve user support issues.

Conduct daily operations meetings using Kanban techniques and tools.

Collect and report operational metrics including service level agreement compliance.

Coordinate with application leads to deliver maintenance software releases.

Identify and present best practice recommendations to improve IT Operations and service delivery, including automation and monitoring.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have at least 3 years’ experience in T-24 and sound knowledge in IT Service Management.

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Computer and Information Science (Required).

Skills: End User Support, Information Technology Security, People Management, Service Levels, Troubleshooting.

Other

How to Apply

Click Here to apply