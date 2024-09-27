Team Leader (VicFalls)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. To Provide Branch Operational Support
Duties and Responsibilities
Ensure the long-term prosperity of the business, through:
- Developing, implementing and managing profitability of the distribution strategy in the branch.
- Effective marketing campaigns.
- Management of credit, operational and market risk.
- To oversee branch operations and ensure key operational controls are maintained.
Ensure good levels of customer service:
- Build up, maintain and improve efficient service level related operations and customer service quality.
- Determine and ensure adherence to policy, service levels, controls and checks.
Manage human resources:
- Employ, train, develop, appraise, mentor, coach and reward staff.
- Supervise and monitor the work of the branch staff along with their responsibility for Human Capital matters.
- Arrange and manage indirect contracted staff activities.
- Employee leadership, motivation and career planning.
Meet financial targets:
- Agree annually, manage and be responsible for all components of the branch budget.
- Analyze and interpret MIS reports and take action as appropriate.
- Ensure good quality of lending, as measured by losses and provisions for bad debts and fraud.
- Yearly, monthly and weekly sales activity planning for the branch.
- Sales controlling, monitoring, analyzing, taking actions by using appropriate and standard tools.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Business Degree.
- IOBZ Diploma is an added advantage.
- 4 years commercial banking experience at branch level.
- Excellent knowledge of retail banking products and sales processes across multiple channels as well as good understanding of risk management and procedures.
Skills and Competencies:
- Positive attitude.
- Efficient Time management.
- Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.
- Confident and resilient.
- Ability to use excel at Intermediate level a must
- Good presentation skills
- Good leadership qualities.
- Excellent communicator and motivator.
- Team player.
- Leadership qualities - natural leader and team player with strong influencing skills.
- Problem solver.
- Analytical person.
Job Related Knowledge:
- Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.
- Knowledge of a financial institution’s operations, including strategy, product/services design, credit risk management, credit underwriting, collections, etc.
- Knowledge of full Microsoft packages a must.
- In depth knowledge of back office operations Settlements, reconciliations and payments.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Team Leader Victoria Falls” attaching all your academic certificates and transcripts.
Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 02 October 2024 @ 1630hrs
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.