Technical Administrator/ Secretary (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Engineering Division at the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Purpose of the job is to support both internal and external customers of the division by ensuring all administrative and secretarial duties relating to Engineering are delivered in an accurate and timely manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend to all enquiries for the Engineering Division.

Process Division’s Document Management System (record generation, document sourcing, filing, archiving, periodic reporting etc.)

Preparing quotations and invoices.

Receiving samples and opening job cards.

Scheduling work for all the engineering units.

Report writing.

Qualifications and Experience

Technical Diploma or Equivalent.

Knowledge of ISO 17020 and 17025 will be an added advantage.

Good communication and inter-personal skills.

Driver’s licence is an added advantage.

Good Report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw, bebfore 8 July 2024