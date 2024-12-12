Technical Assistant: Natural Resource Management (Bindura)

Job Description

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining the fish pond area and ensuring that it is always clean.

Maintaining the fish ponds including fish pond embankments and monitoring pond water levels and repairing faults.

Ensuring that fish ponds are adequately stocked with fish always.

Ensuring that procurement of fish and fish feed is initiated timeously to replenish stocks.

Keeping records of stocking rates, survival rates, and fish feed consumption rates.

Feeding the fish.

Ensuring the availability of adequate feed stocks.

Demonstrating fisheries management aspects to students.

Assisting students working on Research Projects.

Supporting Academics carrying out Research Projects.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Certificate in Wildlife and Fisheries or Agriculture.

Have five (5) Ordinary Level subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and a Science subject.

A relevant National Diploma and experience in Fisheries would be added advantages.

Be mature, friendly and helpful to the University clients.

Have the ability to execute instructions.

Be prepared to work during odd hours, weekends and Public holidays.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to: