Technical Instructor: Broadcast & Digital Journalism (Mutare)

Job Description

Reporting to the HOD, the main duties and responsibilities of Technical Instructor will be that of teaching, producing, conducting solution-oriented products that will lead to transformative policy changes and innovation in the field of Media and Journalism in line with Education 5.0.

Duties and Responsibilities

Mentor students in radio and television production routines in all formats.

Develop and deliver teaching material for various undergraduate programmes in Broadcast Journalism and related courses.

Active engagement in high-quality research and productions in Broadcast Journalism;

Innovative practical teaching and student mentorship.

Produce broadcast programmes in specified formats

Manage and maintain media studio equipment

Assist in the programming of future radio and television productions of the institution

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism (Radio and Television Production) or its equivalent.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism (Radio and Television Production) or its equivalent.

A National Diploma in Radio and Televion Production from a recognised institution.

Proven practical experience in Radio and Television Production in a reputable media organisation

Strong portfolio of broadcast productions (ability to produce broadcast quality programmes in a variety of content areas.

Excellent knowledge of broadcast editing applications and procedures.

Ability to impart practical production, editing and post production skills to students

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to manage studio equipment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as, a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu is mandatory by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 01 March 2024. Applicants should indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.