Technical Instructor: Print Journalism (Mutare)

Job Description

Reporting to the HOD, the main duties and responsibilities of Technical Instructor will be that of teaching, producing, conducting solution-oriented products that will lead to transformative policy changes and innovation in the field of Media and Journalism in line with Education 5.0.

Duties and Responsibilities

Mentor students in print journalism production routines in all formats.

Develop and deliver teaching material for various undergraduate programmes in print Journalism and related courses.

Active engagement in high-quality research and productions in print Journalism;

Innovative practical teaching and student mentorship.

Produce print journalism productions in specified formats.

Manage and maintain print journalism equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s Degree in Journalism, Media, Communication or its equivalent.

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Media, Communication or its equivalent or its equivalent.

A National Diploma in Print Journalism, Media, Communication or its equivalent from a recognised institution.

Proven practical experience in Editing and Production in a reputable media organisation.

Strong portfolio of broadcast productions (ability to produce quality print productions).

Excellent knowledge of print editing applications and procedures.

Ability to impart practical production, editing and post production skills to students.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage print journalism equipment.

Photojournalism, mobile journalism and citizen journalism skills are a requisite.

Conversant with multimedia convergence and data analytics

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as, a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu is mandatory by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 01 March 2024. Applicants should indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.