Technical Manager
Job Description
Reporting to: The Managing Director
The leenical Manager plays a critical role in overseeing all financial and administrative functions within the organization. This position requires a seasoned finance professional with extensive experience in strategic financial management, accounting principles, leadership and strategic planning as well as operational skills to ensure the efficient and effective management of resources. The individual will be responsible for ensuring the financial health, compliance, and integrity of the organization while providing strategic insights to support decision-making processes.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Works closely with the business' finance teams, to ensure consistency of financial reporting and insightful management information.
- Maintains shng reaconships wihoperational fance cams io ensure (ht Isul ane antcipalied and restred consthictively on a timely basis.
- Manages incoming and outgoing cash effectively - Develops strategies to optimize the cash position of the business by predicting cash requirements and cash position through analysis of budgetary needs and financial reports.
- Manages compliance with statutory financial reporting for the business, including liaising with external auditors to ensure that interim and year-end audits are well planned and coordinated.
- Reviews the business' accounting policies and procedures to ensure compliance with Financial Reporting Standards.
- Responsible for annual and statutory reporting, financial planning, and analysis activities, advising on technical accounting issues and ensuring robust systems and financial controls across the business.
- Prepares the annual consolidated financials and ensures the Annual Report is produced to good standard and on time.
- Ensures that financial controls are maintained across the business, including robust governance processes and that the Audit Committee is satisfied with these processes.
- Coordinates the documentation of financial processes and controls across the business, including identification of areas for improvement and remediation.
- Provides commercial technical accounting support and advice to operational teams.
- Prepares board reports and presents financial results at the quarterly board meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- A business degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or a related field.
- Must be a qualified Chartered Accountant with at least 5 Years experience in a similar role.
- Relevant Insurance or Financial Services Experience will be an added advantage.
- Must be a member of ICAZ or ACCA.
- Proven track record in preparation and interpretation of Financial Accounts is a must.
- Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Strategic thinker with the ability to translate financial data into actionable insights.
- Proficieney in financial softwares and MS Office Suite; experience with ERP systems is preferred.
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.
Benefits:
- Comprehensive benefis package including heal insurance, retirement plans.
- Opportunities for professional growth and development.
- Positive and dynamic work environment with a collaborative team culture.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates by not later than 12 July 2024. Applicants should sent their applications to the Human Resource Department on: careers@fidelitylife.co.zw
NB: The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Fidelity Life Assurance
