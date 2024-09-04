Technical Officers x2

Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancies have arisen within TIMB, and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be based in Mashonaland East and Manicaland. Reports To: Regional Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitate in the registration of tobacco growers.

Facilitate registered growers to submit all required statutory retums.

Facilitate growers to book-in tobacco for sale before delivery.

Educate growers on the aspects of orderly marketing of tobacco.

Advise tobacco growers on presentation and grading standards to attract better prices.

Carry out farm inspections to monitor tobacco storage pests and advise tobacco growers on control requirements to safeguard the national tobacco crop from damage by tobacco moth and beetles.

To facilitate the promotion of effective communication and information dissemination to clients and stakeholders to ensure that they are well informed of all the trends in the industry.

Liaise with government departments, farmers associations, tobacco contractors and other organizations in the tobacco industry on matters of mutual interest to ensure participation of all stakeholders to achieve desired collective goals.

Assist in the implementation of sustainability and developmental initiatives,

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Agriculture/ Crop science/Botany or equivalent from a recognised institution.

TIMB Classification Certification is an added advantage.

At least 3 years relevant working experience in the tobacco sector.

A clean class 2 or class 4 driver’s license.

Competences:

Highly computer literate.

High level of maturity and responsibility.

Good Interpersonal skills.

Good critical, analytical and investigative skills.

Excellent report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

If interested submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw not later than 11 September 2024, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “TECHNICAL OFFICER MANICALAND/ MASHONALAND EAST”. TIMB is an equal employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply.