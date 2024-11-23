Technical Sales Person/ Aluminium (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing aluminum and coming up with Bill of Quantities to selling all aluminum accessories.

Establishing the technical needs of the clients and suggesting appropriate products.

Making the exact trading strategy according to the changes of consumer behaviors.

Explaining complex technical information to customers in a way that is easily understandable.

Following up with customers and resolving any issues that may arise.

Keeping customers informed about new technological products.

Compiling proposals and reports related to technical products.

Ensuring that sales targets are consistently met.

Reporting to management about sales made.

Updating records of customer communications and contact information.

Compliance with all relevant company SOPs, policies, statutory regulations and expected company behaviours at all time and implements corrective action when required.

Generates new business through telemarketing efforts and relationship building.

Participates in sales efforts including marketing activities

Accurately, efficiently and timeously processes customer quotations

Follows-up with prospects being nurtured and work with Sales people to schedule meetings.

Ensures that goods are not sold below prescribed GPs.

Provides after – sale service.

Retains existing customers.

Qualifications and Experience

2 to 3 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Ability to design, develop and articulate solutions based on requirements

Experience in Aluminium and Shopfitting is an added advantage

Technical knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of how the aluminium products work.

Experience is Construction is desirable.

Has sound administrative skills and should be able to communicate at all levels.

Is in possession of Degree / Diploma in Drafting / Carpentry, Architecture

Technical drawing

Clean class 4 drivers licenses

Is able to learn quickly and work under pressure.

Is highly computer literate / ability to use AutoCAD.

Is a self-starter and should be able to work with minimum supervision.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com