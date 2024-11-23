Technical Sales Person/ Aluminium (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing aluminum and coming up with Bill of Quantities to selling all aluminum accessories.
- Establishing the technical needs of the clients and suggesting appropriate products.
- Making the exact trading strategy according to the changes of consumer behaviors.
- Explaining complex technical information to customers in a way that is easily understandable.
- Following up with customers and resolving any issues that may arise.
- Keeping customers informed about new technological products.
- Compiling proposals and reports related to technical products.
- Ensuring that sales targets are consistently met.
- Reporting to management about sales made.
- Updating records of customer communications and contact information.
- Compliance with all relevant company SOPs, policies, statutory regulations and expected company behaviours at all time and implements corrective action when required.
- Generates new business through telemarketing efforts and relationship building.
- Participates in sales efforts including marketing activities
- Accurately, efficiently and timeously processes customer quotations
- Follows-up with prospects being nurtured and work with Sales people to schedule meetings.
- Ensures that goods are not sold below prescribed GPs.
- Provides after – sale service.
- Retains existing customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- 2 to 3 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Ability to design, develop and articulate solutions based on requirements
- Experience in Aluminium and Shopfitting is an added advantage
- Technical knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of how the aluminium products work.
- Experience is Construction is desirable.
- Has sound administrative skills and should be able to communicate at all levels.
- Is in possession of Degree / Diploma in Drafting / Carpentry, Architecture
- Technical drawing
- Clean class 4 drivers licenses
- Is able to learn quickly and work under pressure.
- Is highly computer literate / ability to use AutoCAD.
- Is a self-starter and should be able to work with minimum supervision.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
