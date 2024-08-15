Technical Services Director

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:

Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Key Job Functions of this position will be:

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and implement regulatory frameworks quality standards.

Provide technical assistance in tariff establishment.

Oversee development and review models and determination of efficient costs research into other regulatory authorities’ pricing systems.

Establish, monitor and evaluate performance standards of licensed companies.

Review regulatory frameworks and quality standards.

Formulate quality standards and compliance framework

Provide advice on energy regulation.

Develop and implement policies on stakeholder awareness and advisory services.

Formulate an enabling regulatory framework for private sector investment strategies & plans for energy sector.

Direct implementation of strategies for promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Formulate/review strategies and practices for promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Fund research into new technologies and new energy forms.

Direct the development of talent that including succession planning, leadership development coaching and support for the team in Technical Services.

Foster an environment where key resources needed to meet the authority’s objectives are recruited, developed and retained into a vigorous, productive and enjoyable work environment.

Supervise ZERA Regional Operational activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Electrical Engineering, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree.

Corporate membership of engineering institution and registration with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe.

A Master’s Degree or MBA/MBL.

10 years working experience in the Energy sector, with at least 5 years’ experience in a senior management position.

Proven technical experience in electricity and petroleum sector.

Knowledge of commercial aspects of procurement of electricity.

Good knowledge of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency applications.

Broad understanding of the electricity supply chain.

Broad understanding of fuel supply infrastructure/distribution and knowledge of fuel quality systems.

Good appreciation of modern relevant technologies and practices.

Computer application skills.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw by no later than 17 August 2024. All applications should be via e-mail.