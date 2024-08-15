Technical Services Director
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:
Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Key Job Functions of this position will be:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and implement regulatory frameworks quality standards.
- Provide technical assistance in tariff establishment.
- Oversee development and review models and determination of efficient costs research into other regulatory authorities’ pricing systems.
- Establish, monitor and evaluate performance standards of licensed companies.
- Review regulatory frameworks and quality standards.
- Formulate quality standards and compliance framework
- Provide advice on energy regulation.
- Develop and implement policies on stakeholder awareness and advisory services.
- Formulate an enabling regulatory framework for private sector investment strategies & plans for energy sector.
- Direct implementation of strategies for promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency.
- Formulate/review strategies and practices for promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency.
- Fund research into new technologies and new energy forms.
- Direct the development of talent that including succession planning, leadership development coaching and support for the team in Technical Services.
- Foster an environment where key resources needed to meet the authority’s objectives are recruited, developed and retained into a vigorous, productive and enjoyable work environment.
- Supervise ZERA Regional Operational activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Electrical Engineering, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree.
- Corporate membership of engineering institution and registration with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe.
- A Master’s Degree or MBA/MBL.
- 10 years working experience in the Energy sector, with at least 5 years’ experience in a senior management position.
- Proven technical experience in electricity and petroleum sector.
- Knowledge of commercial aspects of procurement of electricity.
- Good knowledge of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency applications.
- Broad understanding of the electricity supply chain.
- Broad understanding of fuel supply infrastructure/distribution and knowledge of fuel quality systems.
- Good appreciation of modern relevant technologies and practices.
- Computer application skills.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw by no later than 17 August 2024. All applications should be via e-mail.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates and people with special needs are encouraged to applyGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
.