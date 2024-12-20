Technical/Copy Editor x2 (Harare)
Job Description
LIBRARY DEPARTMENT
This role involves meticulous review of academic texts for grammatical correctness, consistency, and adherence to style guides.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Technical/Copy Editor is responsible for ensuring the accuracy, clarity and quality of published materials.
- The editor collaborates closely with authors to refine manuscripts, prepares copy for production, and may also contribute to the development of marketing materials.
- With a keen eye for detail and a strong command of language, the Technical/Copy Editor plays a crucial role in maintaining the UZ Press`s reputation for scholarly excellence
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor`s Degree in English, Journalism, Communications, Publishing or a related field.
- At least three years of experience in Technical Editing, Copy Editing, or a related role preferably within an academic setting.
- Proficiency in major academic style guides, for instance, the Publishing Manual of the American.
- Psychological Association (APA), the Modern Language Association`s MLA Style Manual.
- Strong command of the English language and exceptional writing and editing skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 20 December 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.