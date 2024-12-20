Technical/Copy Editor x2 (Harare)

Job Description

LIBRARY DEPARTMENT

This role involves meticulous review of academic texts for grammatical correctness, consistency, and adherence to style guides.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Technical/Copy Editor is responsible for ensuring the accuracy, clarity and quality of published materials.

The editor collaborates closely with authors to refine manuscripts, prepares copy for production, and may also contribute to the development of marketing materials.

With a keen eye for detail and a strong command of language, the Technical/Copy Editor plays a crucial role in maintaining the UZ Press`s reputation for scholarly excellence

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor`s Degree in English, Journalism, Communications, Publishing or a related field.

At least three years of experience in Technical Editing, Copy Editing, or a related role preferably within an academic setting.

Proficiency in major academic style guides, for instance, the Publishing Manual of the American.

Psychological Association (APA), the Modern Language Association`s MLA Style Manual.

Strong command of the English language and exceptional writing and editing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: