Job Description

Greater Mapungubwe TFCA PROGRAMME OFFICER (GRADE D1) X1

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position in the International Conservation Affairs Division. The incumbent will report to the National TFCA Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in facilitating the formulation and signing of formal agreements such as MoUs and Treaties, for the establishment of TFCAs.

Communication and Information sharing which involves organizing and attending workshops. liasing with consultants in TFCA projects and drafting reports on TFCA initiatives.

Recommends for procurement of resources for effective management of the TFCA programme.

Assists the TFCA Coordinator in carrying out the human resources function within the TFCA Unit.

Assists the TFCA Coordinator in the preparation, implementation and monitoring of the budgets.

Assists in facilitating the inclusion of TFCA issues at shows and exhibitions to raise awareness. popularize them as well secure stakeholder buy-in.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Conservation related studies, Tourism, Development Studies and Social Science or equivalent.

A minimum of three years’ relevant experience in Wildlife Conservation.

Experience in working with communities is an added advantage.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good communication skills- written and oral.

Fluent in Local languages such as Ndebele, Venda, Tswana and Shona.

In-depth understanding of the Zimbabwe component of GMTFCA land scape and local culture

Good analytical skill.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to: