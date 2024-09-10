Pindula|Search Pindula
The Avenues Clinic

Post Graduate School Of Nursing January 2025: Intensive Care And Coronary Care Nurse Training (1 Year) & Operating Theatre Nurse Training (1 Year)

The Avenues Clinic
Sep. 27, 2024
Job Description

Intensive Care And Coronary Care Nurse Training (1 Year) & Operating Theatre Nurse Training (1 Year)

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested persons to apply for the above-mentioned courses.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Registered General Nurse diploma.
  • Minimum of 2 years post training working experience.
  • A minimum of six months working experience in a functional Intensive Care Unit or Operating Theatre Department.
  • Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

All applications must include the following

  • A detailed curriculum vitae.
  • Certified Copies of Academic and Professional Qualifications.
  • An Appraisal From immediate Supervisor.
  • Valid practising certificate.
  • Two (2) testimonial letters written by two responsible people testifying that candidate is both professionally and personally suitable to undergo training.

 

Other

How to Apply

Applications Should Be Submitted To:

The Principal Tutor

The Avenues Clinic Post Graduate School Of Nursing

P.O. Box 4880

Harare

or Electronically on: nurseed@theavenuesclinic.co.zw

NB: Communication will be made to those meeting the necessary requirements only.

Deadline: 27 September 2024 @1600 Hours

The Avenues Clinic

Website
+263 8677 006175
admissionsa@theavenuesclinic.co.zw

Opened in 1983, this is the flagship facility for the MIL group. The hospital is  a fully integrated multi disciplinary facility with a total of 176 beds. Operating as a one stop medical hub, the hospital offers theatre facilities, all critical care facilities, Accident and Emergency unit, Surgical ward, Medical ward, maternity facilities and a pediatric unit. The hospital is located at Corner Baines and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.

