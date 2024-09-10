Post Graduate School Of Nursing January 2025: Intensive Care And Coronary Care Nurse Training (1 Year) & Operating Theatre Nurse Training (1 Year)

Job Description

Intensive Care And Coronary Care Nurse Training (1 Year) & Operating Theatre Nurse Training (1 Year)

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested persons to apply for the above-mentioned courses.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Registered General Nurse diploma.

Minimum of 2 years post training working experience.

A minimum of six months working experience in a functional Intensive Care Unit or Operating Theatre Department.

Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

All applications must include the following