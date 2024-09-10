Post Graduate School Of Nursing January 2025: Intensive Care And Coronary Care Nurse Training (1 Year) & Operating Theatre Nurse Training (1 Year)
Job Description
Intensive Care And Coronary Care Nurse Training (1 Year) & Operating Theatre Nurse Training (1 Year)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested persons to apply for the above-mentioned courses.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Registered General Nurse diploma.
- Minimum of 2 years post training working experience.
- A minimum of six months working experience in a functional Intensive Care Unit or Operating Theatre Department.
- Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
All applications must include the following
- A detailed curriculum vitae.
- Certified Copies of Academic and Professional Qualifications.
- An Appraisal From immediate Supervisor.
- Valid practising certificate.
- Two (2) testimonial letters written by two responsible people testifying that candidate is both professionally and personally suitable to undergo training.
Other
How to Apply
Applications Should Be Submitted To:
The Principal Tutor
The Avenues Clinic Post Graduate School Of Nursing
P.O. Box 4880
Harare
or Electronically on: nurseed@theavenuesclinic.co.zw
NB: Communication will be made to those meeting the necessary requirements only.
Deadline: 27 September 2024 @1600 Hours
The Avenues Clinic
Opened in 1983, this is the flagship facility for the MIL group. The hospital is a fully integrated multi disciplinary facility with a total of 176 beds. Operating as a one stop medical hub, the hospital offers theatre facilities, all critical care facilities, Accident and Emergency unit, Surgical ward, Medical ward, maternity facilities and a pediatric unit. The hospital is located at Corner Baines and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.