The Blue Pioneers Graduate Program (Harare)

Job Description

Stanbic Zimbabwe Limited, a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, is a leading financial services provider, and an innovative player on the global stage, offering a variety of career-enhancing opportunities and the opportunity to work alongside some of the sector’s most talented, motivated professionals.

We are looking for you to join our new Blue Pioneers Graduate Program that will accelerate your learning and exposure to the financial services industry, giving you 18 months’ work exposure at a leading international financial institution.

Program Highlights: