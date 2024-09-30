The Blue Pioneers Graduate Program (Harare)
Job Description
Stanbic Zimbabwe Limited, a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, is a leading financial services provider, and an innovative player on the global stage, offering a variety of career-enhancing opportunities and the opportunity to work alongside some of the sector’s most talented, motivated professionals.
We are looking for you to join our new Blue Pioneers Graduate Program that will accelerate your learning and exposure to the financial services industry, giving you 18 months’ work exposure at a leading international financial institution.
Program Highlights:
- An 18-month comprehensive training and development program.
- Mentorship from experienced professionals.
- Rotation through various business segments within the organisation.
We are inviting applications from recent graduates in the following fields:
- Field of Study: Agriculture, Engineering (Mining, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical), Commercial Degrees (Economics, Banking & Finance, Accounting). Type of Qualification: First Degree.
- Field of Study: Built Environment, Real Estate Management, Urban Planning. Type of Qualification: First Degree
- Field of Study: Data Science, Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, Actuarial Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Automation and Cyber Security, Operations Management, Behavioural Sciences. Type of Qualification: First Degree.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- First Degree.
- Be 26 years of age or below at the date of this advert.
- Graduated with a Bachelors’ degree.
- Strong academic record (minimum class 2:1 or equivalent).
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
- Ability to work in a team environment.
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Passion for learning with a growth mindset.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Don’t delay, apply now for an opportunity to get hands-on experience in a world-class environment.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.
Deadline: 15 September 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Stanbic Bank
We’re more than just a bank. We look beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically and environmentally.
As a leading Africa-focused financial services organisation, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth.