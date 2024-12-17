Till Operator x2 (Bindura)

Job Description

CATERING SERVICES SECTION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operating the till in the University kitchens during the food buying process.

Preparing daily cash flows and credit reconciliations.

Receiving and banking cash.

Qualifications and Experience

The candidates must have a minimum of five (5) “O” Level Subjects including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts.

At least one (1) year’ experience as a Till Operator.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to: