Till Operator x2 (Bindura)
Job Description
CATERING SERVICES SECTION
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operating the till in the University kitchens during the food buying process.
- Preparing daily cash flows and credit reconciliations.
- Receiving and banking cash.
Qualifications and Experience
- The candidates must have a minimum of five (5) “O” Level Subjects including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts.
- At least one (1) year’ experience as a Till Operator.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024.
For more information, phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura