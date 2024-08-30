Till operators & Servers (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Swan Fresh Meats (PVT)LTD is currently looking for Till operators & Servers to join the team based in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O’level passes with English and Maths. A’ level certificate will be an added advantage.

Computer literacy, knowledge of the Meat Matrix will be an added advantage.

Working experience in the food industry with traceable reference will be an added advantage.

Good communication and customer service skill.

Can communicate effectively in English and Ndebele.

A high standard of personal cleanliness.

To be aged between 20 and 30 years.

Other

If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 September 2024