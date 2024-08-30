Till operators & Servers (Bulawayo)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
Swan Fresh Meats (PVT)LTD is currently looking for Till operators & Servers to join the team based in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O’level passes with English and Maths. A’ level certificate will be an added advantage.
- Computer literacy, knowledge of the Meat Matrix will be an added advantage.
- Working experience in the food industry with traceable reference will be an added advantage.
- Good communication and customer service skill.
- Can communicate effectively in English and Ndebele.
- A high standard of personal cleanliness.
- To be aged between 20 and 30 years.
Other
If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 September 2024
