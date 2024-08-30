Pindula|Search Pindula
Till operators & Servers (Bulawayo)

Sep. 05, 2024
Swan Fresh Meats (PVT)LTD is currently looking for Till operators & Servers to join the team based in Bulawayo.

  • Job Related.

  • Should have 5 O’level passes with English and Maths. A’ level certificate will be an added advantage.
  • Computer literacy, knowledge of the Meat Matrix will be an added advantage.
  • Working experience in the food industry with traceable reference will be an added advantage.
  • Good communication and customer service skill.
  • Can communicate effectively in English and Ndebele.
  • A high standard of personal cleanliness.
  • To be aged between 20 and 30 years.

If interested kindly send your resume to: mitnoshiepvtltd@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 September 2024

