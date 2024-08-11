Trade Finance Officer
EmpowerBank Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. The candidate shall be expected to perform all trade finance functions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Timely and accurate execution of transfers and reciepts of payments in foreign currency.
- Follow up on any late reciept of payments as well as unknown or incorrect incoming payments (investigations).
- Ensuring incoming and outgoing payment are recorded correctly,timely and completely.
- Authourising , issuing and recieving SWIFT messages for payments / incoming.
- Participate in system development projects (definition of requirements,testing and implementation).
- Manage departmental documentation, prepare statistics and reports related to the operations of the unit.
- Developing trade finance business.
- Processing trade finance payments instructions and foreign credit finance payments.
- Managing collections Letters of Credit and Offshore loan relationship.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Economics, Banking & Finance or related business degree.
- Key Skills Required - Accuracy and Analytical.
- Minimum of two years of experience in Trade finance in a financial institution.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be recieved no later than 16th August 2024 clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject matter - "Trade Finance Officer".
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.
